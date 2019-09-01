Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stake By $517,752; Shorts at Front Yard Residential (RESI) Lowered By 10.75%

Group One Trading Lp decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 69.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 43,146 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 18,700 shares with $233,000 value, down from 61,846 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $732.43 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 5.82 million shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) had a decrease of 10.75% in short interest. RESI’s SI was 1.81M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.75% from 2.03 million shares previously. With 299,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)’s short sellers to cover RESI’s short positions. The SI to Front Yard Residential Corporation’s float is 3.72%. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 211,641 shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) has risen 27.90% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RESI News: 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL- AMENDED EXISTING AGREEMENT THROUGH ENTRY INTO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (“AMENDMENT AGREEMENT”); 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Rev $39.8M; 20/03/2018 Front Yard Residential Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Full-Company Core Funds From Ops 5c Per Share; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD 1Q LOSS/SHR 51C; 20/03/2018 – Front Yard Residential Declares Dividend of 15c; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP – ON APRIL 5, CO ACTING THROUGH ITS UNITS, AMENDED & EXTENDED ITS EXISTING $250.0 MLN LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP RESI.N – QTRLY FULL-COMPANY CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.05 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD SAYS UNDER TERMS EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE BY 2 YEARS TO APRIL 5, 2020, WITH ADDITIONAL 1-YR EXTENSION TO APRIL 5, 2021 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD AMENDS, EXTENDS $250M LOAN & SECURITY

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity. $372,308 worth of stock was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY on Tuesday, March 19.

Among 3 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 96.02% above currents $8.29 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Alliance Global Partners on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Group One Trading Lp increased Fibrogen Inc stake by 49,371 shares to 108,128 valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Axsome Therapeutics Inc stake by 44,830 shares and now owns 54,924 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Stephens Ar stated it has 12,634 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 453,604 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.08% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Caymus Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 710,000 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.06% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 143,641 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 280,271 shares. Van Eck Assoc has 7,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And accumulated 10,925 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 169,279 shares or 4.9% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 131,451 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 625,500 shares stake. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 0.03% or 298,616 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

