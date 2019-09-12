Group One Trading LP Has Lowered By $3.56 Million Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake; Aerogen (AEGN) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Aerogen Inc (AEGN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 49 funds opened new or increased positions, while 50 reduced and sold their positions in Aerogen Inc. The funds in our database reported: 29.62 million shares, down from 29.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Aerogen Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 39 Increased: 38 New Position: 11.

Group One Trading Lp decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 88.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 37,060 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 5,031 shares with $486,000 value, down from 42,091 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 406,111 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AEGN’s profit will be $13.30M for 12.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Aegion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 93,891 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. The company has market cap of $690.15 million. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AEGN or SSD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aegion (AEGN) Wins Two Tite Liner System Contracts, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aegion (AEGN) Up 26% in 3 Months: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aegion Corporation Awarded Two Tite Liner® System Contracts in the Middle East Totaling Approximately $11 Million – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aegion Corporation to Present at the DA Davidson Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation for 272,052 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 128,020 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,000 shares.

Group One Trading Lp increased Iamgold Corp (Put) stake by 277,700 shares to 286,500 valued at $968,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ascendis Pharma A S (Put) stake by 9,800 shares and now owns 35,900 shares. Icici Bk Ltd (Put) was raised too.