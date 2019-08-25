Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Position in Yy (YY) by $570,864; Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Holder Vr Advisory Services LTD Decreased Its Stake by $2.12 Million

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 212,792 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 6,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 23,124 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 16,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Call) by 33,200 shares to 80,500 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,629 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

