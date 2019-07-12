Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) as Valuation Declined; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $360,021 as Market Value Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 48,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 3.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 1337.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 22,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,333 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 1,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 1.24 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9,403 shares to 2,353 shares, valued at $83,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eros Intl Plc (Put) by 89,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,200 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophi Llips (Put).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

