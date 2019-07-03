Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $3.31 Million; Mackenzie Financial Has Boosted Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding by $538,842; Stock Price Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 5,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,993 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 6,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 331,620 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 137.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 29,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 21,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 97,331 shares to 87,163 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 2.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.64M shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

