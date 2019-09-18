Group One Trading LP Has Lifted By $1.59 Million Its Cameco (CCJ) Position; Shorts at ORGANTO FOODS COMMON SHARES (OGOFF) Lowered By 7.09%

ORGANTO FOODS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:OGOFF) had a decrease of 7.09% in short interest. OGOFF’s SI was 13,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.09% from 14,100 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 6 days are for ORGANTO FOODS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:OGOFF)’s short sellers to cover OGOFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 64.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 158,927 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 405,485 shares with $4.35 million value, up from 246,558 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 410,090 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Group One Trading Lp decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 36,650 shares to 52,944 valued at $4.89M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (Call) stake by 27,400 shares and now owns 26,300 shares. Lions Gate Entmnt Corp (Call) was reduced too.

Organto Foods Inc. engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. The company has market cap of $5.97 million. The Company’s products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. It currently has negative earnings.