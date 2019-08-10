Group One Trading LP Has Increased Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding by $437,400; Market Value Declined; Fmr Has Boosted Position in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by $5.01 Million

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 50.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 72,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 216,173 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 143,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 13.22 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 263,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.69 million, up from 5.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 3.09 million shares traded or 139.80% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 177,972 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $72.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 752,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested in 0% or 21 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Mackenzie Fincl has 394,700 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 15,768 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0% or 14,160 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 99,897 shares. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0% or 355 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 59,041 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 114,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 50 shares. Intll Inc owns 466,046 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group accumulated 1,002 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT sinks 3.2% after cutting guidance on lease termination – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Completes the Sale of Nine Facilities Leased to Genesis; Sells a Facility Leased to Signature HealthCARE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports Strong Performance From Senior Housing – Managed Portfolio; Releases 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SBRA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain (IRM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: OAS,ZN,ERF,ERF.TO,MUR – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oasis Petroleum – Recent Poor Stock Performance Hides Huge Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 12.69M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 11,592 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 27,136 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% or 121 shares. Kennedy Mgmt has 1.35M shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 640,499 shares. Vanguard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 29.04 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 62,575 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 29,100 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 95,995 shares. 56,608 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Los Angeles & Equity Research holds 0% or 20,973 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) by 4,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (Call) by 207,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (Put).