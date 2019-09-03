Group One Trading LP Has Increased Its Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Position by $1.86 Million; London Co Of Virginia Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 1189.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 154,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 167,706 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 13,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 2.74 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 830,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.29 million, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 6.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Call) by 277,700 shares to 170,200 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (Call) by 73,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,100 shares, and cut its stake in Assertio Therapeutics Inc (Call).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 193,868 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $98.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 886,964 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).