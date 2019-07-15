Group One Trading LP Has Increased Its Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Position by $312,400; Market Value Rose; Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stock Price Declined While Anchorage Capital Group Has Upped Its Position

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 7.25 million shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 237.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 7,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, up from 3,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 500,242 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,143 were reported by Tudor Et Al. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 31,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 56,924 shares. 637,789 are owned by Wasatch. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Pictet Asset has 0.04% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 437,518 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 13,106 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 36,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Lp holds 2.48 million shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership holds 1.63M shares. Renaissance Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 195,595 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tekla Ltd Llc reported 184,607 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp owns 4,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Small-Cap Biotech Esperion Surges On FDA Acceptance Of Cholesterol Drug Applications – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Esperion closes $200M funding deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Esperion Therapeutics: Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Esperion applications for bempedoic acid; shares ahead 17% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (Call) by 136,900 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (Call) by 181,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,100 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 55,905 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 1,057 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 17.00 million shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 1.55M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 343,247 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 13.30 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 23,200 are owned by Eaton Vance. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 178,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 121,028 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activist Investors Are Finally Ready to Shake Up Bed Bath & Beyond – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Fell Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display, Bed Bath, Apple, Boeing and Intel highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $72.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.