Group One Trading LP Has Increased Its Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Holding; Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Sentiment Is 1.39

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River Labs had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies. Argus Research maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $781.39 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.14 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

Analysts await Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. UBA’s profit will be $13.12 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 11/04/2018 – UBP's Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY