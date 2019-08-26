Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Holding by $895,621 as Stock Price Declined; As Antero Resources Corp. (AR) Valuation Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Upped Position by $3.83 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 28,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 36,556 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 65,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 1.61M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Resources Corp. (AR) by 101.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 479,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 948,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 469,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 7.71 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). United Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,251 shares. Lpl Lc owns 22,290 shares. Renaissance Lc has 907,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 1.01 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 196,041 shares. Towle reported 495,844 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 52,761 shares. Natixis has invested 0.06% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 7.69M shares. Macquarie Gp Incorporated Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 76,432 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (Put) by 48,300 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (Call) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 291,508 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $83.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics L.P. (NYSE:PBFX) by 113,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.