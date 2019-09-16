Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Nokia (NOK) Position by $571,750; Badger Meter Com (BMI) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 8,811 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 16,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 197,691 shares traded or 24.01% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 114,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 261,868 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 376,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 12.82M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – Nokia to Sell Digital-Health Business Back to Withings Founder; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia, SKT Trial Public-Safety LTE Technology in 3 South Korean Cities; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA BOARD IS AUTHORIZED TO RESOLVE TO BUY BACK MAX 550M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $391.88 million for 18.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc (Put) by 59,800 shares to 71,500 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd (Call) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc (Put).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 31.40 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 983 shares to 1,013 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).