Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Position as Share Value Rose; Bronson Point Management Has Cut Its Timkensteel (TMST) Holding by $870,000; Market Valuation Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.93M market cap company. It closed at $5.65 lastly. It is up 51.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 98,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 28,997 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 127,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 671,666 shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “What a BAANG Stock Is — and the Best Options for Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Mining Bull: Top News For July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech Intl S A (Call) by 5,000 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $204.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd (Call) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (Put).

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TimkenSteel Announces Second Quarter of 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.