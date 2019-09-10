Group One Trading LP Has Cut Lam Research (LRCX) Stake; Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Sellers Increased By 86.92% Their Shorts

Group One Trading Lp decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 38.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 11,396 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 17,933 shares with $3.21M value, down from 29,329 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $30.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.94. About 1.61M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) had an increase of 86.92% in short interest. BCSF’s SI was 161,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 86.92% from 86,400 shares previously. With 161,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)’s short sellers to cover BCSF’s short positions. The SI to Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc’s float is 0.31%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 189,872 shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp increased Select Energy Svcs Inc (Call) stake by 87,700 shares to 140,200 valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Put) stake by 52,000 shares and now owns 65,400 shares. Cronos Group Inc (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $401.81M for 19.26 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.