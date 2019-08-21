Group One Trading LP Has Cut Its Holding in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) as Market Value Rose; Nwi Management LP Has Decreased Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 93,869 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 53.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 28,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 24,859 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, down from 53,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 140,412 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL)

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equities (Call) by 20.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BYD Company Limited (HKG:1211) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agreement With Toyota One Of Several Exciting New Areas For BYD Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boyd Gaming: A Management Report Card Yields ‘A’ Grades – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Blue Harbour Group LP reported 1.08 million shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Highline Cap Mngmt LP has invested 3.75% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 53,099 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Valinor Mgmt Lp owns 3.82% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 2.67M shares. Moreover, Intrust Retail Bank Na has 0.07% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 10,638 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.01% or 16,327 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 104,012 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck reported 11,377 shares. Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Teton Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 71,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 50,150 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 1,990 shares stake.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) by 53,000 shares to 146,500 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 10,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 168,400 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% or 65,270 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 386,659 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 7,175 shares. Avalon Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 6,668 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 21,992 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% stake. Westwood Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 130,697 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cadence Cap Management Ltd Llc has 358,461 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. 223,000 are held by Ing Groep Nv. 1,055 are owned by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Moreover, Webster Financial Bank N A has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckeye Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on February 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners -6% after Q3 results; to sell VTTI stake for $975M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners: Moody’s Backs Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 03, 2019.