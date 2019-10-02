Group One Trading LP Has Cut Its Gsv Cap (GSVC) Stake; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut By $24.48 Million Its Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Holding

Group One Trading Lp decreased Gsv Cap Corp (GSVC) stake by 87.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 89,385 shares as Gsv Cap Corp (GSVC)’s stock 0.00%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 12,263 shares with $78,000 value, down from 101,648 last quarter. Gsv Cap Corp now has $127.67M valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 90,932 shares traded or 39.44% up from the average. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 18/04/2018 – Kada Story Showcased at ASU + GSV Education Technology Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV Cap Corp. Announces Pricing of $40M Convertible Notes Offering; 13/03/2018 – GSV Capital 4Q Net Decrease in Net Assets From Ops 12 Cents/Share; 16/04/2018 – Course Hero’s Andrew Grauer to Speak at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP SAYS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $40 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $40M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED EXPANSION OF CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $5 MLN TO AN AGGREGATE OF $15 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV Summit; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway Cohort 2 Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV 2018; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSETS OF $9.99 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) stake by 76.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 55,000 shares with $7.51M value, down from 235,000 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc now has $3.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $147.07. About 157,413 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold SAFM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 10.03% less from 22.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 53 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Com holds 30,854 shares. Prudential owns 13,467 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 45,627 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Limited reported 127,992 shares stake. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.02% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 7,740 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 2,502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 542,501 shares. Raymond James Fin holds 0% or 1,520 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Ing Groep Nv owns 2,988 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Principal Grp owns 86,113 shares. Whittier Trust Communications, California-based fund reported 8 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 2,293 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) stake by 419,676 shares to 1.89 million valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nielsen Hldgs Plc stake by 483,502 shares and now owns 796,002 shares. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.17M for 15.92 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $226,660 activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Klein Mark D, worth $193,260 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.11, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold GSVC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.28 million shares or 9.41% less from 5.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Service Advsr has 67,598 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc accumulated 18,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Investment, a Illinois-based fund reported 500 shares. 44,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Oppenheimer Communications owns 264,830 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ruggie Capital Gru owns 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pdt Partners Lc holds 12,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has invested 0% in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 14,000 shares. Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 152,143 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company holds 25,050 shares. Morgan Stanley has 120,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC).

Group One Trading Lp increased E Trade Financial Corp (Call) stake by 13,300 shares to 38,800 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 116,307 shares and now owns 222,327 shares. Blackstone Group LP (Put) was raised too.