Group One Trading LP Has Cut By $355,938 Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stake; Saturna Capital Increased By $742,000 Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 96.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 5,393 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 20.62%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 196 shares with $13,000 value, down from 5,589 last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $11.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 715,662 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS)

Saturna Capital Corp increased Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 14,000 shares as Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 1.45 million shares with $76.91 million value, up from 1.43 million last quarter. Tjx Companies now has $68.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 5.17M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig

Group One Trading Lp increased Carnival Corp (Put) stake by 16,800 shares to 18,200 valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Fiserv Inc (Call) stake by 130,300 shares and now owns 146,000 shares. Tg Therapeutics Inc (Call) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $158.64 million for 18.62 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has 18,250 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Loomis Sayles Lp holds 9,576 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 12,283 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). American International Gru holds 0.07% or 291,477 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 2,024 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Westpac reported 12,243 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 694 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Southpoint Advsrs LP owns 1.90M shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. 777 are held by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 60,847 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 302 shares. 46,107 are held by Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company. Principal reported 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.63% stake. Cohen Lawrence B holds 97,075 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.3% or 30,020 shares. Scotia Cap reported 122,364 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Capital has invested 0.59% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Laffer Investments owns 71,568 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Inv Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,220 shares. Schulhoff has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Duncker Streett & Incorporated reported 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 91,258 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Com has 50 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, February 27. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. CFRA upgraded the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, February 28.