Group One Trading LP Has Boosted Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $1.53 Million as Valuation Rose; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Seatown Holdings Decreased by $4.34 Million Its Holding

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 221,612 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 18,578 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.94. About 122,115 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (Call) by 10,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $159,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (Call) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,900 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (Call).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.17 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.