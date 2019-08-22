Group One Trading LP Decreased Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Position by $427,692 as Share Price Declined; White Pine Investment Co Increased Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 74.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 427,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 149,890 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 577,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 7.12% or $0.0343 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5162. About 3.30M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 890,223 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST ESTIMATES REVENUE IMPACT OF $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM BOOKING SLUMP AFTER ENGINE BLOWOUT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor Increases, As Traffic Growth Outpaces Capacity — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 26/04/2018 – Southwest is in the midst of an inspection of all of its engines’ fan blades; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (Put) by 16,000 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp (Call) by 34,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 5,600 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 422,140 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 18,658 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Co has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tillar holds 1.03% or 34,570 shares. Millennium Mngmt owns 750,063 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 125,968 shares. Telos Capital Management Inc holds 36,453 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.44% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hennessy has invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.61% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Glenmede Na reported 1.48M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 2,485 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.