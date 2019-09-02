Group One Trading LP Decreased Smith A O (AOS) Stake by $409,478 as Shares Declined; Edgar Lomax Co Boosted Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 96,370 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 77,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 97.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 7,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 188 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 7,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 648,896 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 331,150 shares to 156,411 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 71,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,121 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 52,592 are owned by Associated Banc. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 16,337 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bluemountain Management Ltd holds 1,241 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.29% or 13,377 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.32% or 10,349 shares. 111,011 are owned by Halsey Assoc Ct. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Homrich & Berg holds 18,030 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.26% or 3,594 shares. 40,000 are held by Advent Cap Management De. Jensen Invest Incorporated has invested 2.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Management reported 4,000 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 459 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability holds 4,682 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.11% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 3.07M shares. Old National Financial Bank In accumulated 5,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Legal General Gp Public Lc has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 504,081 shares. Aurora Counsel has invested 0.78% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Nomura Asset Limited holds 227,135 shares. Riverbridge Limited Liability Co has 0.65% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 631,632 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 531,747 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.13 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 743,978 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 240 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 221,297 shares.

