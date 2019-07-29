Group One Trading LP Decreased Position in Freeport (FCX) by $5.46 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Oakmont Partners Has Cut Holding

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 80.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 455,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,157 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 564,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 8.49 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282893 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS NEW ENVIRONMENT RULES DON’T AFFECT GRASBERG VALUE

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $307.48. About 1.48M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.84 million activity. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.35 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Llc invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 6,261 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 36,293 were accumulated by Forte Cap Limited Liability Co Adv. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Modera Wealth Management Llc has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,902 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity reported 0.72% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 5,275 shares. Smith Salley Associate has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glob Thematic Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 91,028 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 540 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 1,865 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated has 20,606 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Is Freeport-McMoRan Expected To Add To Its Copper Revenue In The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copper Makes A Move – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: Waiting Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05M for 36.19 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 2,418 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 4.10M shares. Capital Innovations Ltd holds 1.22% or 36,170 shares in its portfolio. 26,612 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd owns 275,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 2,948 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 42,000 shares. Veritable Lp reported 42,958 shares. Pension Ser invested in 1.80M shares. The Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc stated it has 0.2% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cleararc holds 35,159 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Parametric Port Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 25,862 are held by Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Call) by 100,400 shares to 342,000 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp (Call) by 34,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,200 shares, and has risen its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I (Put).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74M. 7,425 shares were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, worth $85,955.