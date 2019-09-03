Group One Trading LP Decreased Holding in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) as Stock Value Rose; As Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Position

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 261,156 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 53.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 28,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 24,859 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, down from 53,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 1.41M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 48,600 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 5,172 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 9,717 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset holds 0.02% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 8,608 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Us Financial Bank De reported 0% stake. The California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.15% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 1,060 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd has 0.33% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Arizona State Retirement System has 52,551 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 7,735 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,645 shares.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) by 14,000 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crush Partners Lp (Put) by 90,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (Put).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.67 million for 16.54 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.