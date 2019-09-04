Group One Trading LP Decreased By $380,880 Its Cerus (CERS) Holding; Synacor Has 1.56 Sentiment

Group One Trading Lp decreased Cerus Corp (CERS) stake by 67.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 63,480 shares as Cerus Corp (CERS)’s stock declined 4.57%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 31,257 shares with $195,000 value, down from 94,737 last quarter. Cerus Corp now has $719.15 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 214,693 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 15/05/2018 – #Urgent A little while ago Saudi air defenses intercept a ballistic missile in the sky # Jazan Thank God; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – CERUS SEES FY PRODUCT REV. $53M TO $55M, SAW $51M TO $53M; 25/03/2018 – Saudis intercept missiles fired at Riyadh; 13/03/2018 – CERUS- COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTER OF APPLETON, WISCONSIN RECEIVED APPROVAL BY FDA ON BLA REQUESTING ALLOWANCE OF INTERSTATE DISTRIBUTION OF PLATELETS

Synacor Inc (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 14 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stakes in Synacor Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Synacor Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wall Street bogged down by weak manufacturing data, trade worries – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diageo Gains on Innovation, Expansion Efforts: Can It Sustain? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “All You Need to Know About Harley-Davidson’s 2020 Update – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pentair (PNR) Down 7% Year to Date: Will it Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax to Gain from Strong End Markets & Buyouts Amid Risks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $51.93 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 4,652 shares traded. Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) has declined 18.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNC News: 15/03/2018 – Synacor Sees 2018 Loss $4.4M-Loss $8.6M; 15/03/2018 – Synacor Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 09/05/2018 – Synacor 1Q Rev $32.9M; 31/05/2018 – SYNACOR INC – HAS EXTENDED ITS SEARCH AND ADVERTISING RELATIONSHIP WITH GOOGLE THROUGH MAY 31, 2020; 04/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Synacor, Inc. and Certain Officers – SYNC; 04/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Synacor, Inc. and Certain Officers — SYNC; 13/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Synacor,; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Synacor, Inc. – SYNC; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June; 14/05/2018 – Synacor’s Zimbra Platform Shines in Radicati’s 2018 Report on Email Platforms

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Cerus Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CERS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cerus: Steady Growth And A Steady Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blair likes VistaGen in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $46,000 activity. Shares for $46,000 were bought by Greenman William Mariner on Tuesday, June 4.

Among 2 analysts covering Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerus has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 46.48% above currents $5.12 stock price. Cerus had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) rating on Friday, August 23. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $800 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 136,000 shares stake. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 41,984 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research owns 47,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm accumulated 0% or 47,338 shares. Moreover, Bamco Inc has 0.04% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 1.64M shares. Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 241,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 88,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 22,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na reported 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Morgan Stanley holds 388,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Campbell Adviser Ltd Com invested in 29,450 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Illinois-based First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has invested 0.14% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Advisory Services Network Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS).