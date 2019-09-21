Group One Trading LP Cut Its Lennar (LEN) Stake by $1.61 Million; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Nvidia Com (NVDA) Position by $696,180

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,587 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 14,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.72 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 33,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 14,038 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, down from 47,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.05 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.69M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (Call) by 157,500 shares to 158,500 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (Call) by 120,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Inphi Corp (Call).

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc Com Cl A by 26,290 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings.