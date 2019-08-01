Group One Trading LP Cut Its Holding in Freeport (FCX) as Share Price Declined; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $553,311

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 2,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 66,117 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 68,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $175.93. About 300,769 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 80.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 455,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 109,157 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 564,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 3.57M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.06 million shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First reported 46,127 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 10,505 shares. 61,000 are owned by Bp Plc. Braun Stacey Associates Inc has 9,000 shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 14,771 shares. Aspen Mgmt reported 1,461 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 89,503 shares. Northeast Consultants invested in 0.05% or 2,152 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 4,730 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,923 shares. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Com has 0.49% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,253 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.98 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,927 shares to 53,428 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. $2.66M worth of stock was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M on Thursday, February 7. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.11M for 34.22 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L. $85,955 worth of stock was sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). First Manhattan stated it has 1,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 64,656 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 768,720 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 140,600 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 2.62M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Reliance Company Of Delaware holds 0.14% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 69,743 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 1,378 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 20,172 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 10.60 million shares stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).