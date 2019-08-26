Group One Trading LP Cut Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $2.46 Million; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position by $18.33 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 509,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 42,470 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 62.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 46,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 28,323 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 74,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 48,888 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 281,870 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $44.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,428 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De holds 295,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt L L C has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Management has invested 0.07% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Citigroup accumulated 254,958 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Company invested in 105,879 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn invested in 0% or 54 shares. The Illinois-based Bruce Inc has invested 0.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Federated Invsts Pa holds 13,600 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc accumulated 33,070 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,680 shares. Amer Bankshares accumulated 52,350 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 359 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock or 38,588 shares. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (Call) by 60,600 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Inc (Call) by 75,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,600 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (Call).