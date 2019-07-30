Group One Trading LP Continues to Hold Position in Ubs Group Ag (UBS); Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lifted Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Position by $1.05 Million; Share Price Rose

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 1189.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 154,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,706 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 13,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 5.33M shares traded or 81.65% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 4139.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 14,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 858,583 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Raises Buyback by $417 Million; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (Call) by 66,200 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (Call).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 356 shares to 1,223 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,936 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Gemmell James sold $672,063 worth of stock. Ahola Aaron also sold $151,335 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares.