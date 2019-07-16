Group One Trading LP Continues to Hold Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Whittier Trust Co Holds Position in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN)

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 18,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,701 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 142,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 7.50 million shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 93.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 14,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,814 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 15,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 1.41 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 44,749 shares to 308,895 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,095 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (Put) by 18,900 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (Call) by 37,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,400 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Put).