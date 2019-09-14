Group One Trading LP Boosted Its Position in Polaris Inds (PII) as Valuation Declined; Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $739,362

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 123,227 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 233,460 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 356,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 119,096 shares traded or 68.82% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 77.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 12,119 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 6,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 578,865 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp (Put) by 21,400 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Midstream Corp (Put) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,600 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni Bond Trust (BBK) by 88,427 shares to 174,321 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM) by 111,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Qual Muni Income Fd (NAD).