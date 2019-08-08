Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Both Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) and Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Dealerships industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive Inc. 72 0.13 N/A 8.07 10.41 Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 77 0.25 N/A 8.48 10.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Group 1 Automotive Inc. and Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Group 1 Automotive Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Group 1 Automotive Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Asbury Automotive Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Group 1 Automotive Inc. and Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 3% Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0.00% 35.4% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.77 beta means Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Group 1 Automotive Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Group 1 Automotive Inc. and Asbury Automotive Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$85.4 is Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.46%. On the other hand, Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s potential downside is -0.44% and its average price target is $91.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Group 1 Automotive Inc. looks more robust than Asbury Automotive Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 3% of Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Group 1 Automotive Inc. -4.58% 1.72% 8.38% 37.62% 18.6% 59.26% Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 1.77% 9.42% 16.29% 31.13% 30.42% 38.13%

For the past year Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 210 franchises, 159 dealership locations, and 38 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. It also owned and operated three stand-alone used vehicle stores in Florida. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.