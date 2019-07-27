Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

As Auto Dealerships businesses, Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) and America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive Inc. 70 0.14 N/A 8.14 9.48 America’s Car-Mart Inc. 85 0.89 N/A 6.09 15.75

Table 1 demonstrates Group 1 Automotive Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. America’s Car-Mart Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Group 1 Automotive Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Group 1 Automotive Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than America’s Car-Mart Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Group 1 Automotive Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 3.1% America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0.00% 18% 9%

Volatility and Risk

Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, America’s Car-Mart Inc. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Group 1 Automotive Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Group 1 Automotive Inc. is $78, with potential downside of -10.06%. Meanwhile, America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s average price target is $103, while its potential upside is 16.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that America’s Car-Mart Inc. seems more appealing than Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Group 1 Automotive Inc. shares and 73.6% of America’s Car-Mart Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Group 1 Automotive Inc. -1.74% 11.13% 29.34% 36.24% 11.18% 46.4% America’s Car-Mart Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 21.22% 27.16% 78.22% 32.46%

For the past year Group 1 Automotive Inc. was more bullish than America’s Car-Mart Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors America’s Car-Mart Inc. beats Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 210 franchises, 159 dealership locations, and 38 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.