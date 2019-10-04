Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) and Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Comparing side by side

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) and Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Dealerships. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive Inc. 82 -2.91 15.72M 8.07 10.41 Penske Automotive Group Inc. 45 1.52 33.05M 5.45 8.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Group 1 Automotive Inc. and Penske Automotive Group Inc. Penske Automotive Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Group 1 Automotive Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Group 1 Automotive Inc. and Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive Inc. 19,173,069.89% 13.4% 3% Penske Automotive Group Inc. 73,854,748.60% 17.9% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Group 1 Automotive Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Group 1 Automotive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Group 1 Automotive Inc. and Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Penske Automotive Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s upside potential is 2.84% at a $88 average target price. Penske Automotive Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 average target price and a 20.41% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Penske Automotive Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Group 1 Automotive Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Group 1 Automotive Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.5% of Penske Automotive Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Group 1 Automotive Inc. -4.58% 1.72% 8.38% 37.62% 18.6% 59.26% Penske Automotive Group Inc. -4.51% -4.23% 1.34% -1.33% -11.34% 14.01%

For the past year Group 1 Automotive Inc. has stronger performance than Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 210 franchises, 159 dealership locations, and 38 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments segments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, such as vehicle service and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of more than 70 dealership locations, including 6 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 355 automotive retail franchises, of which 164 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operates 14 dealerships locations of heavy and medium duty trucks primarily under Freightliner and Western Star brand names, as well as offers a range of used trucks, and service and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.