Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.17% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Group 1 Automotive Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.47% of all Auto Dealerships companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Group 1 Automotive Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0.00% 13.60% 3.10% Industry Average 9.56% 21.74% 8.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Group 1 Automotive Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive Inc. N/A 69 9.48 Industry Average 213.71M 2.23B 18.86

Group 1 Automotive Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Group 1 Automotive Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Group 1 Automotive Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.33 2.17 2.82 2.66

Group 1 Automotive Inc. presently has an average target price of $78, suggesting a potential downside of -5.66%. The potential upside of the rivals is 10.21%. Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Group 1 Automotive Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Group 1 Automotive Inc. -1.74% 11.13% 29.34% 36.24% 11.18% 46.4% Industry Average 2.58% 8.49% 25.05% 18.14% 38.87% 28.98%

For the past year Group 1 Automotive Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Group 1 Automotive Inc. are 1 and 0.2. Competitively, Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s competitors have 1.38 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.81 shows that Group 1 Automotive Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.29 which is 28.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s peers beat Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 210 franchises, 159 dealership locations, and 38 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.