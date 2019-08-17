Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) and IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Contrasting side by side

As Auto Dealerships businesses, Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) and IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive Inc. 73 0.12 N/A 8.07 10.41 IAA Inc. 43 4.19 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Group 1 Automotive Inc. and IAA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Group 1 Automotive Inc. and IAA Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 3% IAA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Group 1 Automotive Inc. and IAA Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 IAA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$85.4 is Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 9.61%. Meanwhile, IAA Inc.’s consensus target price is $55, while its potential upside is 27.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that IAA Inc. seems more appealing than Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3% are Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Group 1 Automotive Inc. -4.58% 1.72% 8.38% 37.62% 18.6% 59.26% IAA Inc. 1.15% 14.11% 0% 0% 0% 27.84%

For the past year Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than IAA Inc.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors IAA Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 210 franchises, 159 dealership locations, and 38 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.