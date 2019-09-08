Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Valuation Rose While Indexiq Advisors Lowered Holding by $487,104; Ingalls & Snyder Has Increased Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $590,295

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 7,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 32,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 115,104 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 8555% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 25,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 25,965 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 601,881 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 15,112 shares to 38,959 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,770 shares, and cut its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 11,614 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 107,053 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 40,882 are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 86,751 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 54,005 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 209,196 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 213,085 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 33,574 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 344 shares. Citigroup holds 58,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34 million on Friday, May 17.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 29,353 shares to 132,436 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 16,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).