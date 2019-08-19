Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to pay $0.28 on Sep 17, 2019; Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Sentiment Is 1.29

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 234 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 182 cut down and sold holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 307.57 million shares, down from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hartford Financial Services Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 152 Increased: 167 New Position: 67.

Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:GPI) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Group 1 Automotive Inc’s current price of $77.91 translates into 0.36% yield. Group 1 Automotive Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.06% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 158,031 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.14 billion. It operates through six divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance services and products, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 11.66% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for 97,845 shares. Benin Management Corp owns 159,882 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 2% invested in the company for 211,494 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Marathon Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.12 million shares.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Group 1 Automotive has $10400 highest and $67 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 12.31% above currents $77.91 stock price. Group 1 Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Stephens maintained Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) rating on Monday, March 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $77 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.