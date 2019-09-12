Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stock Rose While Cubic Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding as Share Price Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.84M, down from 3.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 52.67 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 6,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 48,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 55,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 207,425 shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Swedbank accumulated 0.68% or 5.15 million shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.38% or 631,854 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 325 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Incorporated invested in 150,000 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 9,455 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.66% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Washington Trust Financial Bank invested in 0.38% or 79,981 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 1.92 million shares stake. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 2.17M shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Blue Capital, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 70,762 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 166,511 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 604,926 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Division accumulated 920,250 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63,708 shares to 724,270 shares, valued at $143.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $5.93B for 10.83 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $52.00 million for 7.89 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 151 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 67,810 shares stake. 246,504 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Com. Moreover, Chicago Equity Lc has 0.3% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 80,930 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Fmr Limited stated it has 332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,400 were reported by Swiss Financial Bank. 9,808 were reported by Menta Capital Lc. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 396,447 shares. 28 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 49,961 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 161,710 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Mgmt Professionals, a Texas-based fund reported 81 shares.