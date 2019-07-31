Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Shares Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Increased Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered Stake by $313,725

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.84. About 2.09 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 219.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,232 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, up from 68,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 91,430 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Llc reported 0% stake. Leuthold Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 38,809 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 22,244 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,166 shares. Burney stated it has 0.29% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.02% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 6,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust holds 216 shares. New York-based Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Smith Graham And Communications Investment Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 126,668 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 3,404 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 100,274 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fts International Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.