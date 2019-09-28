Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Sysco (SYY) Share Price Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lifted by $1.77 Million Its Position

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 8,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 378,205 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.97 million, down from 386,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 232,325 shares traded or 19.53% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 758.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 25,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 28,550 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 3,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl accumulated 1.43M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 7,835 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2.59 million shares. Essex Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,404 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has 1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 261,263 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 44.41 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 680,024 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fdx Advisors Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Limited Lc reported 0.01% stake. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa holds 0.22% or 37,781 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Co Ma reported 3,090 shares. Eminence Ltd Partnership invested 1.9% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Workers In Virginia Choose Teamsters Local 822 – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,872 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 163,449 shares. 1,152 are owned by Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 445,172 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Com owns 0.38% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 36,426 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 3,316 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 38,667 shares. Pinebridge Lp has 0.02% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,529 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 870 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Hussman Strategic Inc stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,504 shares.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $51.99M for 8.07 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Earnings, Pinterest And Apple-Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Group 1 Automotive to Present at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference in California – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SE Texas residents file thousands of home, auto insurance claims after Imelda – Houston Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Hedge Funds Love Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.