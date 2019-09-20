Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Cut Its Position by $668,817 as Share Value Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 8,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 378,205 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.97M, down from 386,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 135,180 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 31,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 58,711 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 26,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.45M shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston-based automotive companies boost footprints in Texas and UK with acquisitions – Houston Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Group 1 Automotive to Present at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference in California – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $51.65M for 7.65 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 169,682 shares to 405,430 shares, valued at $11.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 66,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 4,405 shares. 10,427 are held by Sei Invests Communications. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 122,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,165 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 498 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 6,600 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,724 shares. 250,921 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,764 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 26,926 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 246,504 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Shellback Cap LP has 0.58% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive names Bauer to succeed Cody as investment chief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 5,891 shares to 7,462 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,820 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 6,793 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hexavest Incorporated stated it has 997,538 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. 155,620 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 39,460 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% or 2.95 million shares. Synovus holds 0% or 358 shares. Paloma Comm holds 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 67,697 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.16% or 774,418 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 539,427 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Eqis Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 84,419 are owned by Hartford Mngmt. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 0.35% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Advisory Svcs Ntwk accumulated 20,083 shares.