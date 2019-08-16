Groesbeck Investment Management Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Position; Pathstone Family Office Increased Its Kroger Co (KR) Position by $304,344 as Stock Value Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 733.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 12,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 14,411 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, up from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 8.95M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 1.86 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 9,004 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 4,506 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 10,177 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 4 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 0.07% or 2.66M shares. Mariner stated it has 22,148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,337 shares. Rbf Cap Limited holds 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 30,000 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Georgia-based Aurora Counsel has invested 0.88% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 601,986 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One owns 383,947 shares. Frontier Mngmt Company holds 0.12% or 76,985 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 4.90 million shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 8,750 shares to 47 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,776 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 19,873 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 31,919 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 14,987 shares. Torray Lc reported 24,676 shares. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 579 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 115,483 shares. Intact Investment Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 11,100 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 12,425 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 488,291 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc has 5,455 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 10,720 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cypress Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,200 shares to 26,560 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.