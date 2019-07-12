Groesbeck Investment Management Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Holding; Caredx (CDNA) Market Valuation Rose While Iszo Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 2.77M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 937,313 shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (NYSE:SNA) by 10,199 shares to 12,773 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp accumulated 0.09% or 285,140 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Management has 0.15% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 10,042 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 2.76M were reported by Invesco Ltd. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp invested in 62,367 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 2,860 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 245,672 were reported by Mackenzie. M&R Mngmt stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 1.47% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Goldman Sachs owns 2.17M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability invested in 8,415 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,630 shares. Moore Mngmt LP stated it has 120,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited owns 78,550 shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen & Novartis bail on Alzheimer’s candidate umibecestat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.