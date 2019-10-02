Groesbeck Investment Management Upped Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP Unit Com (EQM) Stake; ABOITIZ POWER ORDINARY SHARES PHI (ABZPF) SI Decreased By 4.55%

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (EQM) stake by 105.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 18,700 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 36,500 shares with $1.63M value, up from 17,800 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com now has $6.43B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 142,923 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

ABOITIZ POWER CORP ORDINARY SHARES PHI (OTCMKTS:ABZPF) had a decrease of 4.55% in short interest. ABZPF’s SI was 2,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.55% from 2,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 21 days are for ABOITIZ POWER CORP ORDINARY SHARES PHI (OTCMKTS:ABZPF)’s short sellers to cover ABZPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.69 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equitrans Midstream Corporation and EQM Midstream Partners Support Industry Efforts to Continue Reducing Methane Emissions – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: UBS Upgrades EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Need To Avoid EQM Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners, LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased Energy Transfer Equity LP Com Com (NYSE:ETE) stake by 33,085 shares to 26,863 valued at $378,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lci Ind Inc Com stake by 11,253 shares and now owns 16,848 shares. Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.09% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 467,052 shares. Goodwin Daniel L, Illinois-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Apollo Mngmt Holding Lp has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 80,000 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.58% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 8,362 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 131,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Md Sass Services Inc reported 38,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 434 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Co Limited holds 0.34% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs has 9,706 shares. Highland Capital Management Lp holds 0.07% or 24,944 shares in its portfolio. Mendel Money Mngmt invested in 1.01% or 23,634 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.2% or 28,939 shares.

Aboitiz Power Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the power generation, distribution, and retail business in the Philippines. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. The firm operates hydropower, geothermal, solar, coal, and oil power plants. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. It sells its electricity through bilateral contracts with private distribution utilities, electric cooperatives, and industrial and commercial companies, as well as Wholesale Electricity Spot market.