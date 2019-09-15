Groesbeck Investment Management Upped Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Co Com (SSNC); Darsana Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Gray Television (GTN)

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51M, up from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 569,051 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (SSNC) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 16,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 2.57 million shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 13,857 shares to 11,267 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,800 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc reported 24,167 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.68% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Palisade Cap Ltd Nj accumulated 0.21% or 117,466 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.11% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.71M shares. Moreover, Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1.7% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has 32,086 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 34,242 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 30,304 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paloma Mngmt Co has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Regions Financial invested in 5,521 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 49,986 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.22M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.55M shares. Td Asset invested in 0.02% or 180,378 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 979,500 are owned by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Com. First Tru LP holds 186,201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbt Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Darsana Capital Ptnrs LP holds 9.00 million shares or 4.79% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 16,628 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 305,130 shares. Next Financial Group has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 276 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 261,970 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.60M shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.16 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 535,021 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 49,800 shares. 140,212 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 was made by Howell Robin Robinson on Tuesday, August 13. The insider ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525.