Groesbeck Investment Management Upped By $313,704 Its Enbridge Com Com (ENB) Position; YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (YUEIF) Shorts Raised By 295.84%

YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) had an increase of 295.84% in short interest. YUEIF’s SI was 2.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 295.84% from 545,900 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 540 days are for YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (OTCMKTS:YUEIF)’s short sellers to cover YUEIF’s short positions. It closed at $3.66 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) stake by 53.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 8,714 shares as Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 25,124 shares with $911,000 value, up from 16,410 last quarter. Enbridge Inc Com Com now has $73.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest

More recent Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 Will Be Tough For Tencent – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Tencent, Spectra7 team on consortium for copper cable – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Naspers: Substantial Re-Rating Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Yue Yuen Industrial Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. The firm operates through Manufacturing Business and Retailing Business categories. It has a 20.8 P/E ratio. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment maker for various international brand names, such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, ASICS, New Balance, Puma, Under Amour, Converse, Merrell, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear products.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge eases oil volume requirements for Mainline pipeline – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Enbridge Analyst Sees Risks In Pipeline Projects, Downgrades Stock – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.