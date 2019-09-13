Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Its Enterprise Prods Partners Com (EPD) Stake by $509,628 as Stock Rose; Private Management Group Raised Its Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Holding by $3.40 Million

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 67.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 309,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 768,707 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, up from 459,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 434,145 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Com (EPD) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 18,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 53,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 2.96M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WAIR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 85.38 million shares or 1.66% less from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 75,768 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 4,699 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Aperio Group Lc has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,845 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 8,402 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 23,427 shares stake. Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 399,634 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 7,250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 74,388 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 4.72M shares. Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 5.03 million shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63,632 shares to 309,075 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 56,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,669 shares, and cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,012 shares to 4,212 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (NYSE:EQM).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 133,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 83,431 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department stated it has 10,500 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc reported 12,156 shares stake. Soros Fund Management Limited Co owns 190,000 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited holds 5,790 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vantage Investment Partners Lc has 0.81% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 246,543 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 16,099 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Highland Mngmt LP stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Atwood & Palmer reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 11,610 are held by Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 31,410 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Ltd Partnership owns 1.30M shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability has 0.39% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 19,875 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited stated it has 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).