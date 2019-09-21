Groesbeck Investment Management Stake In Smith A O Com Com (AOS) Was Has Boosted; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose, Cibc World Markets Decreased Its Holding by $2.63 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 50,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 433,716 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.78 million, down from 484,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.43M shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Smith A O Com Com (AOS) by 371.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 15,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 20,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948,000, up from 4,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Smith A O Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 1.69 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,906 shares to 37,828 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc Com (NYSE:TXT) by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 24,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,970 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 36,159 shares. Finemark Bank & Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 13,239 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 31,195 shares. Saturna Cap stated it has 0.46% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Beese Fulmer Invest Management holds 0.35% or 35,005 shares in its portfolio. 307,319 are owned by Crawford Investment Counsel. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 94,999 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Inc owns 3,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 7,462 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa owns 398,145 shares. 5,810 are held by Stewart & Patten Com Ltd Liability Com. 48,205 were reported by Charter Trust. Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 47,370 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Kraft Heinz, General Mills Is Still the Better Food Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,592 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,800 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com.