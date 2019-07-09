Groesbeck Investment Management Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Hartford Financial Management Decreased Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $403,966

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 12.06 million shares traded or 299.47% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 2.36M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,164 shares to 44,759 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Corp holds 464,907 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 29,225 are owned by Palisade Capital Mngmt Nj. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 705 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.13% or 2,345 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 2,609 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,031 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.18% or 140,000 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tcw Gp holds 0.03% or 26,740 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 68,564 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Payden And Rygel reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Washington Trust Bank & Trust owns 260 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap has 0.42% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,564 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Shares for $1.60M were sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. The insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $418,992. $2.80 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BAHAI AHMAD. 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 4,689 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 22,343 shares. Bridges Inv has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5,245 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Com invested 0.44% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bokf Na holds 37,163 shares. Monetary invested in 0.08% or 2,375 shares. Virtu Limited Com has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,630 shares. Waddell Reed Incorporated holds 0.29% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares invested in 395,876 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Lc invested in 83,759 shares or 2.95% of the stock. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 7,149 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Arvest National Bank Division invested 0.6% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tortoise Management Limited Liability accumulated 38 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,200 shares to 26,560 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.