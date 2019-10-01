Groesbeck Investment Management Position in Enbridge Com Com (ENB) Has Cut by $498,852; Ami Asset Management Decreased Position in Science Applications Intl (SAIC) by $613,696

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 149,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 156,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 370,094 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C IN ARGENTINA; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 13,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 11,267 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 25,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 5.17 million shares traded or 76.12% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 99,015 shares. Bbt Cap Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 5,716 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 3,316 shares. 23 are owned by Huntington Savings Bank. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Lp owns 4.03M shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 11,121 shares. 13,641 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.2% or 20,062 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 13,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Millrace Asset invested in 1.55% or 17,300 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 651,936 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 9,026 shares or 0.11% of the stock. General Atlantic Limited Liability Company holds 20.35% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 4.03M shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Incorporated by 38,486 shares to 218,943 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 247,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,750 shares to 16,750 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).