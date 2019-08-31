Groesbeck Investment Management Position in Boeing Co Com Com (BA) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; As Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Share Value Rose, Lord Abbett & Company Has Decreased Position by $9.75 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 60,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 166,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.64 million, down from 226,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 1.06M shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (BA) by 205% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc Com Cl A by 31,673 shares to 869,809 shares, valued at $34.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc Com Par $0.01 by 78,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 19,920 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,448 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 877,300 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 4,332 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru Com has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,806 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has 2,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corp stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Eastern Commercial Bank holds 1,585 shares. Albert D Mason owns 1,857 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 24,209 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 29,245 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 263,695 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0.17% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 15,375 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.